Actor Hrithik Roshan recently signed with US-based Gersh Agency. According to Deadline, the agency will represent him with KWAN Talent Agency in India and manager Amrita Sen. The plan of the foreign agency was to introduce Hrithik to Hollywood projects. It seems like he is already heading in that direction.

As per a daily, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks to play parallel lead for an action-packed international spy thriller. While it is being that the film will be bankrolled by a huge production house, the details are kept under wraps.

Hrithik Roshan has undergone the audition process. Since he couldn't be in Los Angeles, he reportedly taped his audition at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. He sent his tape two weeks ago and it is currently under discussion. If things do work out, it will begin the work after completion of Krrish 4.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in two of the biggest hits of 2019 - Super 30 and War.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.