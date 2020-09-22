Actress Poonam Pandey who got married to Sam Bombay earlier this month filed a complaint against her husband for molesting and threatening her. Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa following the complaint.

Reportedly, the said incident took place in Canacona village in South Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film. According to the police, Pandey filed the complaint on Monday night claiming that her husband molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. The victim has to undergo mandatory medical tests.

On September 10, Poonam Pandey announced her wedding to Sam Bombay by sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony. Sam Bombay had also shared pictures from the ceremony but has now deleted all the pictures from his Instagram page.

Last week, the couple were spotted heading for their honeymoon. Poonam also shared pictures and videos from their getaway with the caption, "Having the best honeymoon”.

