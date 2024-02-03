comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Journalist urges Mumbai Police to investigate Poonam Pandey’s reported demise; FIR requested for spreading fake news

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amidst the controversy surrounding model Poonam Pandey's reported demise, journalist and publicist Flynn Remedios has urged the Mumbai police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. The issue began after an acquaintance claimed that Pandey's body was located in Pune, allegedly succumbing to cervical cancer.

In a statement posted on X, Flynn Remedios emphasized the urgency for law enforcement to ascertain the veracity of the reported death of the erotica actor. He called for the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) to probe the circumstances surrounding the purported demise. He wrote, “The police should find out if she is really dead and a case of unnatural death should be registered. And if she is alive, a case for ‘creating mischief’ is clearly made out.”


Remedios indicated his intention to seek legal recourse through the appropriate channels should the authorities fail to take action promptly. He characterized the situation as a case of public mischief fuelled by the dissemination of false information on a large scale, emphasizing the need for accountability and rectification.

The request for a thorough investigation comes amidst heightened concerns regarding misinformation and fake news proliferating across various platforms.

As the controversy surrounding Poonam Pandey's reported death continues to unfold, stakeholders await the Mumbai police's response to the plea for investigation and clarification, hoping for resolution

Also Read: When Poonam Pandey opened up about her bold choices: “If you have to survive, you cannot post n*** pictures”

