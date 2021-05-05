Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.05.2021 | 6:34 PM IST

Pooja Hegde is all smiles as she tests negative for COVID; says ‘she kicked stupid corona’s butt’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After over a week of testing positive for COVID-19, actor Pooja Hegde has tested negative for the virus. On Wednesday evening, the actress took to her social media handle to inform her fans about the same along with a picture of herself.

"Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! Smiling face with open mouth yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there," she wrote on social media along with a picture of her smiling.


Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has been shooting for multiple projects back-to-back. The actress has a long list of movies lined up for the coming two years. From Cirkus to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to Radhe Shyam, she has been at work most of the time. Her film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 30. She will also soon join the second schedule of her Tamil film Vijay.

ALSO READ: “It’s my first film with him and he’s someone I look forward to interacting with on the set,” shares Pooja Hegde on working with Salman Khan

Rate this article
