With our nation facing the toughest time because of the second wave of Covid- 19, the world needs help more than ever before. Abhishek Banerjee who has turned 36 today, has decided to celebrate his birthday in the most unique way. On the occasion of his birthday, Banerjee has pledged to donate to Swasth, a not-for-profit intiative and ACT Grants which is focussing on healthcare and Covid-relief.

The actor took to his social media and wrote, "Please come forward and donate whatever you guys can & if you can’t forward it to those who can. Scan the QR code or click the link in bio @actgrants #IndiaFightsCorona #oxygen #donate" For more details log on to: https://milaap.org/fundraisers/Donate-for-Oxygen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Abhishek Banerjee who has earlier expressed his true belief on giving it back to the society, has undoubtedly taken a step towards the same with this fund raising initiative! It will definitely spread some positivity and would give a ray of hope to the people in need.

On the work front, Banerjee has an amazing lineup ahead, Dharma productions Dostana 2, Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket, Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi and Satram Ramani's Helmet.

