Popular singer KK, real name Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed after performing on stage in Kolkata in West Bengal and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. He was a versatile artist who had several hits under his discography.

Playback singer KK’s autopsy to be conducted today in Kolkata

According to the reports, a case of unnatural death was registered at the New Market police station following the demise of the singer. KK, on Tuesday, performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He fell ill suddenly following which he returned to his hotel. When his condition worsened at the Grand Hotel, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, and was pronounced dead.

As per the reports, the autopsy will be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. The police will also check the CCTV footage at the hotel and talk to the staff and event organisers. KK was reportedly scheduled to perform today.

KK is survived by his wife and children.

