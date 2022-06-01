Popular singer KK, real name Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest. He reportedly collapsed after performing on stage in Kolkata in West Bengal and was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead. He was 53. KK's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. He was a versatile artist who had several hits under his discography. Many celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Pritam, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, among others, took to social media to mourn his demise. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to pay tribute to the singer.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to popular playback singer KK after his sudden demise in Kolkata – “His songs reflected a wide range of emotions”

On Tuesday, PM Modi wrote, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

KK, on Tuesday, performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. He fell ill suddenly following which he returned to his hotel. When his condition worsened, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, and was pronounced dead.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others.

KK is survived by his wife and children.

