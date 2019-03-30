Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.03.2019 | 5:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

PIL against Narendra Modi biopic – Member of Republican Party of India seeks a stay on the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The film on Narendra Modi, titled PM Narendra Modi that is already facing backlash from opposition parties, is also embroiled in a controversy regarding using the name of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. Now in the wake of these events, the Narendra Modi biopic has encountered yet another controversy. A member of the Republican Party of India, Satish Gaikwad has filed a PIL [Public Interest Litigation] asking for the stay of the release of the film.

PIL against Narendra Modi biopic - Member of Republican Party of India seeks a stay on the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer

Satish Gaikwad approached Bombay High Court to seek the stay of Narendra Modi biopic, mainly because the film is expected to release a few days before the elections are expected to be held. However, the hearing for the same has been scheduled on Monday. According to the PIL, the film violates the code of conduct that has been imposed by ECI [Election Commission of India]. The bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar has asked the respondents which includes ECI, I&B Ministry, the directors and producers of PM Narendra Modi to reply to the PIL by Monday.

Readers would be aware that PM Narendra Modi is already facing issues with makers using the name of Javed Akhtar on the posters of the film without his permission. When the lyricist expressed shock over the same, producer Sandip Ssingh had clarified on the matter stating that they had used the name because they had used some of the old songs of lyricist. They also asserted that they did so under the guidance of the music company.

Coming to the film PM Narendra Modi, the film is directed by Omung Kumar who has directed biopics on Mary Kom and Sarabjit. It is expected to release on April 5 and features Vivek Oberoi in the role of the protagonist.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar is SHOCKED to see his name in song credits in Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi

More Pages: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CONFESSES about…

Excel Entertainment to kick off Fukrey 3 and…

Pahlaj Nihalani denies allegations that he…

REVEALED: Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee come…

Varun Dhawan DENIES his marriage rumours…

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to get…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification