The makers of Pathaan dropped the first teaser of the film on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday.

From getting a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan outside his home to watching the first teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan, the Bollywood superstar’s birthday was no less than a festival for his fans. His fans have showered immense love on him. In fact, the Pathaan teaser has now crossed 22M views on YouTube.

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses 22M views in two days

On the video-sharing platform, the teaser of the SRK-starrer has crossed 22M views along with 1M+ likes and is still counting. Interestingly, the actor had also shared the official teaser on his verified Instagram handle. The platform suggests that the video post has garnered over 34M views from users on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that Tamil and Telugu-language teaser has also bagged over 4M views on the photo-video-sharing application.

For the unversed, the one-minute-twenty-four-seconds-long teaser was unveiled on the occasion of Khan’s 57th birthday, which was on November 2. The upcoming action-thriller will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Talking about the film, director Siddharth Anand said, “We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan’s teaser,” in a statement.

The War director further continued and added, “For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen.”

Also Read: Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils slick avatar as a suave spy in upcoming action-entertainer; rings in 57th birthday with comeback movie teaser

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.