comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2022 | 11:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses 22M views in two days

Bollywood News

The makers of Pathaan dropped the first teaser of the film on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

From getting a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan outside his home to watching the first teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan, the Bollywood superstar’s birthday was no less than a festival for his fans. His fans have showered immense love on him. In fact, the Pathaan teaser has now crossed 22M views on YouTube.

The makers of Pathaan dropped the first teaser of the film on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday.

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer crosses 22M views in two days

On the video-sharing platform, the teaser of the SRK-starrer has crossed 22M views along with 1M+ likes and is still counting. Interestingly, the actor had also shared the official teaser on his verified Instagram handle. The platform suggests that the video post has garnered over 34M views from users on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that  Tamil and Telugu-language teaser has also bagged over 4M views on the photo-video-sharing application.

For the unversed, the one-minute-twenty-four-seconds-long teaser was unveiled on the occasion of Khan’s 57th birthday, which was on November 2. The upcoming action-thriller will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Talking about the film, director Siddharth Anand said, “We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan’s teaser,” in a statement.

The War director further continued and added, “For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen.”

Also Read: Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan unveils slick avatar as a suave spy in upcoming action-entertainer; rings in 57th birthday with comeback movie teaser

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera to…

SCOOP: After Ranveer Singh and Hrithik…

Janhvi Kapoor and family buy Rs. 65 Crore…

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah…

“I am who I am and everyone’s about to see…

Netflix hit drama The Sandman renewed for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification