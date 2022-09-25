comscore

Pathaan makers release a new poster of a shirtless Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood News

On 25th of each month, makers of Pathaan release a new detail about the film. This time, Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of his shirtless look from the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Readers would be aware that the 25th of every month is celebrated as Pathaan day by Yash Raj Films. The film marks the comeback after five years on the big screen. The actor will be seen in the action entertainer Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham playing pivotal roles. Today, on September 25, the makers have decided to share a glimpse of the superstar on social media, and fans can’t stop gushing over it.

Pathaan makers release a new poster of a shirtless Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan makers release a new poster of a shirtless Shah Rukh Khan

In the post shared by Shah Rukh Khan, the actor posted a photo of himself in a shirtless avatar from the YRF film. Giving a glimpse of his wit and sense of humour, he posted a caption which was words from the poetry in the Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha starrer Silsila. “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)


Speaking about the massive response for the different posts they have shared in the past, Siddharth Anand said, “I’m thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them.”

The director is also thrilled about getting a theatrical release of Pathaan in January 2023. “I always endeavour to give audiences a theatrical experience that sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema. We are all working very hard so that Pathaan, hopefully, does the same when it releases on Jan 25, 2023,” he concluded.

