Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl on The Train remake goes on floors; film to release in 2020

Earlier we had reported that Parineeti Chopra had been roped in to play the leading role in the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train. Well, on Sunday, director Ribhu Dasgupta took to the social networking site Twitter sharing an image of the film’s clapper board announcing the commencement of shoot.

Sharing the image Ribhu posted, “Hopping on to a train ride today with @ParineetiChopra.. Soon to be joined by @aditiraohydari @IamKirtiKulhari @avinashtiw85 Thank you @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @amblin #TheGirlOnTheTrain”.



As for the film, the remake of The Girl on the Train will see Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s case. Said to be an official remake of the Hollywood film by the same name, the project is being readied for release in 2020.

