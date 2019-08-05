One of the breakout stars of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal was Zaira Wasim. The teenager became an overnight sensation after portraying the role of young Geeta Phogat. While the fans have been eagerly waiting for her next release after her leading role in Secret Superstar, the young actress announced that she is quitting the film industry as it interfered with her faith and religion. At the end of May, the Kashmiri-born star revealed that she has realized that she does not belong in the industry while she may fit in perfectly.

While her decision drew a lot of attention and had mixed reactions, Nitesh Tiwari, director of Dangal, recently said that it was unfortunate that she had quit the industry. He said that the young star had every right to live her life the way she wants to. He said that while it is unfortunate that a talented actress is walking away, but everyone has to live with it. The filmmaker added that at the end of the day, it was her call and who else than her to decide what she wants to do with her life.

On the work front, Zaira Wasim will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is set for October 2019 release.