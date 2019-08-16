Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.08.2019 | 8:06 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra says no booze please, despite playing an alcoholic character

BySubhash K. Jha

Parineeti Chopra is now in London shooting for the Hindi remake of a very dark brooding intense British drama The Girl On The Train for which the marvellous Emily Blunt was nominated for the BAFTA award for the best actress. The role is that of an alcoholic woman who has delusional images of horrible happenings in a home that she sees from a train every day.

Parineeti Chopra says no booze please, despite playing an alcoholic character

Ms Blunt drank her way through the performance. Apparently, she was on alcohol right through the shooting of the film to remain in character. Parineeti has no such ambitions. “I am not drinking, just acting,” she divulges,

This brings us to the actors who have actually been on a high while playing an alcoholic. Highest on the ‘high’ list is the mighty Dilip Kumar who actually drank to look convincing as the sozzled lover in Bimal Roy’s Devdas. The closest we came to this level of (drunken) dedication was Aamir Khan who doesn’t touch a drop of alcohol in real life but drank himself silly for a song where he had to act drunk.

It remains to be seen how convincing Parineeti looks as an alcoholic without being drunk.

Also Read: Watch: Parineeti Chopra shoots for The Girl On The Train in London

More Pages: The Girl On The Train Box Office Collection

