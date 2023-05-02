The actress will have an intimate engagement ceremony in New Delhi. Both Parineeti and Raghav are yet to confirm their relationship.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been in the headlines ever since her rumoured relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha came to the spotlight. The actress has been spotted with the politician on several occasions. Her close friend Harrdy Sandhu, co-star in Code Name: Tiranga, had confirmed that the actress is ready to get settled. However, it has now been confirmed that the actress is getting engaged on May 13.

As per a report in Indian Express, the actress will have an intimate engagement ceremony in New Delhi. Both Parineeti and Raghav are yet to confirm their relationship.

In a recent interview amid her relationship rumours, Parineeti told Lifestyle Asia India, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't.”

Speaking of her frequent travels, Parineeti added, “I would never sacrifice my life for work or work for my life. I always strive to maintain a balance between the two. I remember when I used to travel frequently and spend a lot of time at the airport, people would ask me where I was going and what I was doing, but they would never understand the fact that I was able to balance my life effectively. I think post Covid-19, a lot of people finally understood that.”

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been long-time friends as they studied together at the London School of Economics. They also follow each other on Instagram. They were first spotted together grabbing dinner. Following this, Raghav came to pick her up at the Delhi airport, adding fuel to their wedding rumours. As per several reports, they are committed and will tie the knot soon.

On March 23, Raghav Chadha was surrounded by paparazzi when he was asked about Parineeti Chopra. The politician said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti).” When prodded further about their relationship, he said, “Denge jawaab (Will answer).”

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next star in Akshay Kumar-led Capsule Gill.

