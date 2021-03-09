Bollywood Hungama

Paresh Rawal takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination; thanks health workers and scientists

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India began on March 1. Now, the who's who of the country are actively participating in the drive and are sharing videos of them taking the vaccination in order to encourage the citizens to follow suit. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday shared a picture of himself clicked at a vaccination center.

Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to share a picture of himself flashing the victory sign after he took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


The vaccine is eligible for any Indian citizen aged above 60 and people who are aged above 45 and have comorbidities.

