comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.12.2021 | 11:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Parasite star Park So Dam undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer; to skip Special Delivery promotions

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Parasite star Park So Dam was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Cancer and is currently recovering from surgery.

Parasite star Park So Dam undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer; to skip Special Delivery promotions

On December 13, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, her agency Artist Company released a statement announcing that she will not be joining promotions for her upcoming film Special Delivery, in order to focus on her recovery. The statement read, “Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation. As the long-awaited Special Delivery is soon premiering, actress Park So Dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support.”

They added, “Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in Special Delivery promotions, she is cheering on the Special Delivery premiere. We once again express gratitude to the Special Delivery actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports Special Delivery and actress Park So Dam. Actress Park So Dam will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future, and her agency Artist Company will also do our best for the actress to recover her health.”

The movie Special Delivery, starring Park So-dam, is a movie about a chase after a special express driver Eunha, who gets caught up in an unexpected delivery accident. Special Delivery premieres on January 12.

Also Read: Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam to host 26th Busan International Film Festival in October

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Advance bookings open for Tom Holland and…

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Siddharth Nigam to…

Sajid Nadiadwala hosts success bash of Ahan…

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone,…

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home…

Karan Johar confirms Brahmastra first motion…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification