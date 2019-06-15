Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.06.2019 | 8:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass starring Karan Deol POSTPONED, clash with Arjun Patiala averted

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Deol has been busy directing his son Karan Deol’s movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. The movie was supposed to release with Arjun Patiala on July 19. Inside sources reveal that the movie has been postponed by the makers on the grounds that it is yet to be completed.

This move by the makers has averted the clash between PPDKP and Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon. The makers are set to announce a new release date very soon.

Sunny Deol who is directing PPDKP had released a poster of the movie with a message, “For a father, it’s a moment of pride to look at their children achieve what they have always strived for! Presenting to you #PalPalKePaas starring #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba.”

Meanwhile, there is a decent buzz about Arjun Patiala where Diljit plays a cop and Kriti, a crime reporter.

Also Read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Dharmendra – Rakhee song to be recreated in Sunny Deol directorial starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba

More Pages: Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

De De Pyaar De Box Office Collections – The…

Sunny Deol WINS Lok Sabha Elections 2019 at…

Sunny Deol DENIES plans for Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and his convoy meet with an…

Box Office: Understanding the Economics of…

Sunny Deol faces charges of hurting Sikh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification