Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.03.2019 | 2:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Dharmendra – Rakhee song to be recreated in Sunny Deol directorial starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The next generation of Deol is all set to enter Bollywood. After Dharmendra, sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, daughter Esha Deol and nephew Abhay Deol made their way to Hindi cinema. Now, the third generation is ready to leave a mark as well. It is known that Sunny Deol’s eldest son Karan Deol is starring in his father’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas alongside another debutante Sahher Bamba. The film will soon be wrapped. Now, it seems like the iconic song ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ is being recreated for with new lyrics and original vocals. The original song sung by Kishore Kumar for 1973 film Blackmail featured Dharmendra and Rakhee.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas: Dharmendra song to be recreated in Sunny Deol directorial starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba

The love story set in mountains has been shot in Manali, Delhi and the last schedule is currently being shot in Mumbai. The film is touted to have stunning visuals with the film majorly shot in picturesque Manali. The team has shot few portions at high altitude snow-capped mountains when the temperature was sub zero. While it was not an easy task to get these visuals, the cast and crew came back with a lifetime memory that couldn’t have been possible otherwise.

Director Sunny Deol is said to be very happy with the results they have got. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release on 19 July this year.

ALSO READ: On Valentine’s Day, Sunny Deol unveils first look of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, to release July 19, 2019

 

More Pages: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas... Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s why Sara Ali Khan won’t play her…

SCOOP: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi to…

Salman Khan’s song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya…

WHOA! Before YRF action entertainer, Tiger…

Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk to get…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal featuring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification