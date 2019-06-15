Parineeti Chopra begins prepping for The Girl On The Train with an ‘old friend’

Parineeti Chopra is super thrilled for her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, which is the remake of Emily Blunt’s hit namesake. The movie’s plot revolves around the life of a divorcee woman who gets stuck in a missing person’s investigation that completely changes her life. She was also sure that the fans are going to compare her performance with Emily’s and she was okay with it.

In her recent Instagram post, she posted a picture with the script of the film and her old friend, her 7-year-old coffee mug! She is all set to start prepping for her role in the film and we’re thrilled to see how she adds her own element to the talk about role. She uploaded the picture with the caption, “Prep ???? #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 yr old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was @thisissahajchopra ‘s first ever gift to me so its super super special.) ????”

Take a look at it.

Apart from this, Parineeti will also be starring in Saina Nehwal’s biopic and has started training in the sport. She has also taken up a few new fitness regimes and is required to follow a strict diet for at least a year. Saina goes on floors in October.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra is okay with the audience comparing her performance to Emily Blunt’s in The Girl On The Train

More Pages: The Girl On The Train Remake Box Office Collection