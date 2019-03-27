Deepika Padukone edges out Taapsee Pannu to play Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film on Sahir Ludhianvi?

Though no one has been finalized yet, it is quite likely that Deepika Padukone may step in to play the unorthodox auteur writer Amrita Pritam who was in a stormy relationship with poet-lyricist-author Sahir Ludhianvi.

While Abhishek Bachchan has been locked in to play the eponymous role of Ludhianvi, Deepika, is it being said by sources in the know, is a “very strong possibility for the role of Amrita Pritam”. Says the source, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to work again with Deepika as soon as possible. Though she is not a part of his next directorial (Inshallah) he has offered her the prized role of Amrita Pritam which Deepika is seriously considering.”

Apparently her only precondition is that the bio-pic be named after both the protagonists instead of just Sahir Ludhianvi and Bhansali is “quite okay” with that.

So is it another dhamaka after Chhapaak for Deepika?