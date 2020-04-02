Bollywood Hungama

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi brings out the writer in him

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has proved his versatility when it comes to acting. Now, during the period of the lockdown, the actor has brought out the writer in him.

Like several other people, Pankaj Tripathi too has been at home from the past one week. Talking to a news agency, Pankaj Tripathi said that actors are often closely associated with writing even in projects they are just acting in. He said that artists communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell, through their body language and his ability to emote.

Pankaj said that writing is a creative extension of him and he is not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay. He started writing to keep his skills sharpened. For Pankaj, writing and acting are interconnected and he is writing to fulfil his own creative quest. The actor said that if the final product is to his satisfaction, he will then think of what to do.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in '83 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi says he cooks for his daughter and takes her out for cycling during self-quarantine period

