Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and provides ration for daily wagers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amidst the global pandemic COVID-19, the country has been under lockdown for 21 days. And while the crisis has hit a section of the society, some famous personalities and popular celebrities have come forward in doing their bit towards helping out those who are severely affected due to the current situation. Kangana Ranaut has become the latest celebrities to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund.

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and provides ration for daily wagers

 

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform about her contribution."Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family "


Kangana Ranaut is not the only member in her family who has made a generous contribution in the fight against COVID-19. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month's pension.

"My mother gave her one month pension, we don't know how long lockdown will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation, thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia," Rangoli tweeted.


