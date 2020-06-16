Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free in lockdown for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero action flick

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was recently when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the news that he is indeed making a big-budget superhero film with Katrina Kaif. The filmmaker said that it was about time women took center stage in the superhero genre in India.

Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free in lockdown for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero action flick

Speaking to daily, Ali revealed that he started writing the story after 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai where Katrina showcased her prowess in action. He knew she had the body type and to pull off a full-blown action project.

Her lockdown routine entails her to stay fit and injury-free. Ahead of the shoot, she will require to undergo rigorous training. The filmmaker hopes to go on location scouting soon. Ali said that it is a project where locations play a crucial role. He said that it all depends on the situation and the state of international flights since they have a foreign crew.

ALSO READ: “It will be a full-on female action film”, Ali Abbas Zafar talks about his Superhero film with Katrina Kaif

