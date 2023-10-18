Bollywood Hungama has launched the 'OTT India Fest' in Mumbai, a two-day event celebrating the OTT entertainment sector. The fest features a diverse program of activities, such as panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an awards ceremony honouring OTT talents. The event's first day started with an informative panel discussion, where industry experts explored India's growing OTT landscape. During the discussion, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari expressed the desire to remake the Netflix show, Maid.

For the unversed, the panel discussion, titled What’s In The Genre?, delved into the success of dominant OTT genres, including thrillers, relatable people-next-door stories, and small-town narratives. The panel featured industry experts such as Tanya Bami from Netflix, actors Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Madan, Gauhar Khan, Rasika Dugal, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, with Mayank Shekhar serving as the moderator. Together, they explore the factors that contribute to the popularity of these genres on streaming platforms.

While concluding the discussion, the panellists were asked to name the last show they watched and would recommend to the audience. Responding to the same, Ashwiny asserted, “I am watching this series called The Burning Man right now. I think it’s really nice. Then I watched Maid. I think I really want to remake it. I liked that show.”

Maid is a ten-episode series on Netflix.

