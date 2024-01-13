Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on 16th February in Telugu and Hindi.

Operation Valentine will become the first ever film to launch a song at the iconic Wagah border in Amritsar. Following the tremendous success of the first strike video, the team is now set to unveil the much-awaited first song of the film. Lead actors, Varun Tej who is making his Hindi debut and Manushi Chhillar who is making her Telugu debut with this bilingual film, will make a remarkable appearance at the Wagah border parade while they launch the song, making it a historic event.

Operation Valentine: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer song ‘Vande Mataram’ to be released at Wagah Border on Republic Day 2024 week

The much-anticipated song titled Vande Mantaram will be sung by Anurag Kulkarni in Telugu and Hindi will by Sukhwinder Singh, renowned for giving India some of the most cherished patriotic melodies, Mickey J. Meyer is the music director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin)

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on 16th February in Telugu and Hindi.

More Pages: Operation Valentine Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.