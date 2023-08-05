comscore
OMG 2: Did you know Akshay Kumar finalized the script from the hospital bed while battling COVID-19?

Akshay Kumar reprises the role of representing the Almighty in the upcoming social drama OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The recently released trailer of Oh My God 2 aka OMG 2 has left audiences eager to watch the sequel holds in store. While the last film revolved around a heated debate about the business of religion and questioning the belief in religious institutions and self-proclaimed godmen, this one is expected to deal with a different subject. While audiences are also keen on seeing Akshay Kumar returning in the role of the Almighty, did you know that the script was approved by the actor was hospitalized.

A source close to the actor revealed that Akshay Kumar was battling COVID-19 when he was offered the script. The source added, “The final script of OMG 2 was locked when Akshay Kumar was hospitalized. It all happened when AK was down with COVID and it was severe. To ensure the safety of his family, he had silently checked himself into a hospital in Mumbai. From that room when he was on the hospital bed, AK was having the final discussions on the script via video calls. It was there that the final script of OMG2 was locked.”

Speaking of OMG 2, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as the lead, who rebels against the system with Yami Gautam playing the role of the opposition lawyer. The film features Akshay Kumar in the role of the Lord, who will be representing Lord Shiva this time, unlike the prequel where he represented Kanhaiya aka Lord Krishna.

Directed by Amit Rai, the movie also stars Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Pawan Malhotra, Brijendra Kalra, among others in supporting roles and it is slated to release on August 11. The film’s release is expected to clash with the Utkarsh Sharma, Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: “This is a huge loss”

More Pages: OMG 2 Box Office Collection

