Ileana D'Cruz welcomes a baby boy; reveals his name along with a heartfelt note

Ileana D’Cruz shared a lovely photo of her newborn son as she welcomed her first child on August 5.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ileana D’Cruz surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy a few months ago on social media and now the actress has taken to social media to reveal the good news about her becoming a mother. Ileana welcomed her first child, a baby boy in heartfelt post on social media, wherein she also shared a glimpse of the newborn as well as revealed his name. After revealing his surname to be Dolan, reports are also doing the rounds about the actress tying the knot in a hush hush ceremony with beau Michael Dolan.

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram on August 5 to share a cute monochrome photo of her newborn son and in the photo, it was written, ‘Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan’ Born on August 1, 2023. Furthermore, in the caption, the actress has poured her feelings of becoming a parent as she added, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world <3 Hearts beyond full”.


Followed by her post, many of her colleagues from the industry shared their best wishes, which included her Main Tera Hero co-star Nargis Fakhri, and Mubarakan co-star Arjun Kapoor as well as Athiya Shetty. Besides them, industry insiders like producer Ashi Dua, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Maria Goretti, actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, producer Tanuj Garg, designer Tanya Ghavri, actor Karanvir Sharma, among others were also seen sharing their best wishes.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The actress is expected to feature in couple of upcoming projects but as of now, Ileana has taken off on a maternity break.

