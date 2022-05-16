comscore

Oh My Girl’s Arin makes donation of over Rs. 12 lakh to mark Coming of Age Day

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean female group Oh My girl’s Arin makes a generous donation to mark Coming of Age Day.

According to Korea Joong Ang Daily, Arin donated 20 million won (over Rs.12 lakhs) to the Beautiful Foundation to celebrate Coming of Age Day on Monday. Coming of Age Day in Korea falls on the third Monday of May. The donated money will reportedly be used to support 18-year-olds that have grown up in orphanages to establish an independent life after they leave the facilities.

“Just like any other young people who are celebrated on Coming of Age Day, I hope becoming independent can be something joyful and exciting for them as well,” Arin shared.

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl recently renewed their contracts with their agency with one member opting not to.

Also Read: Jiho shares a handwritten note with fans addressing her exit from Oh My Girl; K-pop group to promote with five members

