Ronit Roy opens up about cryptic post on being betrayed, assures he’s okay; says, “I trust people until they let me down”

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has left his fans worried with a cryptic post on social media about being betrayed. The actor, who is known for his powerful performances in films and TV shows, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message that has left his fans concerned about his well-being. Recently, speaking on the same note, Ronit assured that he is fine while talking about it briefly, however, without mentioning anyone’s name.

In an interview with ETimes regarding the same, the Kaabil actor asserted, “A lot of people have asked if I'm doing okay. Well, I am doing fine. It is just that this episode has happened three-four times now so I couldn't just stop but share the wisdom that I gained from it. I am a very old-school person and I have no regrets about it, but there are some people who have tried to play mind games with me.

Adding further, the Student Of The Year actor said, “I am a simple man, who likes to stay away from everything complicated. Some people can do anything in their careers, I am not one of them. I have achieved a lot without betraying people. I trust people until they let me down. My father always told me to trust people with a hint of distrust, now I feel that he was right.”

For the unversed, a few days back, the 57-year-old actor took to his verified Instagram handle and shared a note, which read, “Bhai…bro, these words have completely lost their meaning. When someone calls me that I take the words seriously and then they do to me what I wouldn’t do to my enemy. It hurts but chalta hai (it is okay), it is their falling. Not mine.”

The 2 States actor has not yet revealed the cause of his distress, but his cryptic post has left many fans speculating about what could have happened. Some fans have speculated that it could be related to a personal issue, while others have suggested that it could be related to his professional life.

