It’s a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha and team of Janhit Mein Jaari

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped the shooting of her next, a social comedy, Janhit Mein Jaari today in Chanderi, MP. Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa produced Janhit Mein Jaari directed by Jai Basantu Singh went of floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to Covid.

It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha and team of Janhit Mein Jaari

Also starring Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi, the crew just wrapped shooting the film and song sequences of the film in the beautiful city of Chanderi today. Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Jai and the crew shared some fun wrap-up stills and video on their social media handles to celebrate their wrap up.

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The social comedy is slated to release in early 2022

