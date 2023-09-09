Pre-eminent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam may soon see himself on screen with Aamir Khan playing him. The project, which was being talked about for some time, has now been confirmed to this writer by cinematographer-director Avinash Arun, who had earlier directed the award-winning Marathi film Killa.

Confirming his project with Aamir Khan, Avinash Arun said, “Yes, we are in talks.” Further probing revealed that Aamir Khan is not convinced that he is the right fit for the role and would rather produce the Ujjwal Nikam biopic. However, writer-director Avinash Arun insists that he will direct the project only if Aamir agrees to produce and play the lead.

Aamir Khan was last seen on the big screen last year in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the movie was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

As a producer, Aamir’s next is the quirky comedy Laapataa Ladies. Produced by his banner and Jio Studios, the movie is directed by Kiran Rao and it stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. It is slated to release in theatres on January 5, 2024.

