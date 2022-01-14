comscore

Last Updated 14.01.2022 | 10:03 AM IST

Not Sushmita Sen but Raveena Tandon was first choice for Aarya

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Aarya, the web series that has brought Sushmita Sen back into the limelight, was first offered to Raveena Tandon, reveals a source in the know.

Not Sushmita Sen but Raveena Tandon was first choice for Aarya

When we double-checked on the veracity of the information a source from the core team confirmed, “It is true. Netflix and Ram Madhvani wanted Raveena for Aarya. This was when the original script was converted from a feature film to a full-fledged web series. Kajol was to do Aarya as a feature film with Ajay Devgn as producer. Eventually the project passed on from Kajol and Devgn to Netflix. Director Ram Madhvani and Netflix were keen on Raveena Tandon to play the protagonist Aarya Sareen.”

For reasons best known to Raveena Tandon she declined the offer. Sushmita Sen plunged into the part with all her heart, and the rest as they say is her-story.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen dismisses reports of adopting a son with an adorable picture of her Godson

