Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Na Koncha in fresh trouble as Child Rights Commission demand FIR against makers

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Na Koncha has landed in trouble ahead of its release. After the National Commission of Women (NCW) demanded a censor on the trailer of the film, the National Commission for Protection of Childs (NCPCR) has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP) Maharashtra and has asked for an FIR to be registered against the makers of the movie.

The NCPCR sent the notice based on a complaint that alleged that the portrayal of minors committing illegal and unlawful acts in the trailer falls under Section 2(c) of The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The trailer allegedly also violates section 292 of the IPC which deals with production, distribution, and selling of obscene material, section 13 of the POCSO Act i.e. Protection of Child From Sexual Offense Act, 2012, which deals with the use of a child for pornographic purposes, and Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act, 2000.

The child rights commission said that there is a need to investigate the content of the film. They also said that there was a need to lodge an FIR under the POCSO Act 2012 and other relevant sections as the actors used in this film for performing the above said scenes are all minors which is considered an offence under Section 11 and Section 13 of POCSO Act 2012.

After the controversy, the makers pulled down the trailer of the film. The film directed by Manjrekar was all set to release today.

ALSO READ: “Salman Khan is a very comfortable actor,” says Mahesh Manjrekar on directing Antim: the Final Truth

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

