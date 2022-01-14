comscore

Aparshakti Khurana to take classes to play a sign language expert in his next titled Berlin

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After playing the highly fun relatable characters in several films, Aparshakti Khurana is thrilled about his next project in a lead role with filmmaker Atul Sabharwal, which he says, will pleasantly surprise the audience. The suspense thriller named Berlin will reportedly feature Aparshakti as a sign language expert for the deaf and mute.

The multi-talented actor stated, "New day, new challenge. Berlin is a project that had me supremely excited since day one - purely because of what it brings to the table for me as an actor. Playing someone like a sign language expert in a thriller is exactly the kind of work I had been looking forward to doing since a very long time. I will be soon starting to work to learn and take classes to learn sign language. It will be an extensive training and workshops with an expert and I want to make sure I do the needful to learn it in as much detail”.

Talking about the director of this film, Aparshakti further added, "Atul expects you to be in top form with respect to the energy you bring to the set. It’s amazing to see his conviction towards his writing and direction".

It’s with this film that Atul Sabharwal will for the first time collaborate with Aparshakti for a film.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 19 crore; brother Aparshakti also buys property in same complex

