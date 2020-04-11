Bollywood Hungama

“It’s not a love triangle,” says SS Rajamouli on working with Alia Bhatt in RRR

BySubhash K. Jha

The incredible director S S Rajamouli who has signed Alia Bhatt for his underproduction mega-movie RRR, is yet to start working with the actress. Says Rajamouli, “The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her.”

"It's not a love triangle," says SS Rajamouli on working with Alia Bhatt in RRR

Explaining why he was keen on casting Alia, Rajamouli says, “I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her.”

Rajamouli also clears the air on Alia being cast opposite both NTR Jr and Ramcharan.

“By the way, this is not a triangle love story. So she is not cast opposite both the heroes.”

About Alia and Ajay Devgn adding a pan-India appeal to RRR, Rajamouli says, “In a large-scaled film it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good that their star status helps the pan India appeal.”

