Actress Zoa Morani had recently tested positive for coronavirus. In an interview with a daily, Zoa spoke about her experience. Two days after she tested positive, her father, producer Karim Morani also tested positive.

Talking about her days in quarantine, Zoa said that in the past few years she has been quite a loner and was spending most of her time at home. However, with the lockdown in place, the actress has been feeling the urge to socialise. She said that the self -quarantine period made her the exact opposite of a loner as she began to talk to old friends and made new friends on social media.

Zoa who is isolated in a hospital room says that the only thing that has changed is the venue. She describes her current life as a drama where things keep unfolding one after the other. The actress said her daily routine starts at 6 am when she wakes up and does pranayam. Apart from binging on movies and web shows, Zoa said that exercising is what is keeping her going on.

