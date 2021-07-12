Bollywood Hungama

“We are not even at home,” Suniel Shetty on reports of building being sealed

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Ever since reports of Suniel Shetty’s residence being sealed after Covid cases, came out this morning Suniel has been flooded with anxious messages and calls. When I caught up with him he exclaimed, “What has the media made it out to be? We are not even home. My children Athiya and Ahan are in London. My wife and I not at home either. The reports have gone berserk. Only one home in one of the wings in our residential colony has reported a Covid case. Such a big issue being made of it, I don’t understand.”

“We are not even at home,” Suneil Shetty on reports of building being sealed

Suniel’s son Ahan is getting ready for his Bollywood debut in 2022 with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap. Ahan is said to have the action genes of his father, plus the impressive acting chops which will make him the most complete action hero in recent times.

Suniel’s daughter Athiya is rumoured to be dating cricketer K L Rahul. When last year a cocky journalist made bold to ask Suniel about it Suniel tossed back a classic rejoinder: “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya.You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

How dignified is that.

