Back in 2007, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta released his production Shootout at Lokhandwala which was a box office hit. This was followed by the second movie in the franchise Shootout at Wadala that was released in 2013. Last year, the filmmaker had commenced work on the third installment, and this year, it was reported that the upcoming movie will be apparently based on the 1992 shootout at JJ Hospital.

Now, we hear that the makers have roped in the lead actor for the film. According to the grapevine, “It seems like Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur is in demand for action movies. Right after Malang, he signed OM: The Battle Within. Now we hear that the makers of the Shootout franchise have roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the project. While his role details are kept under wraps, it surely is interesting to see him join the franchise.”

Back in March 2021, a source confirmed the story and the title of the movie to Bollywood Hungama. “Currently the industry buzz is that the film will be based on the 1992 shootout that happened at JJ Hospital between members of Dawood Ibrahim’s and Arun Gawli’s gang. Given the focus on the rivalry between these two gangs, the film is tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay,” the report read.

The 1992, JJ Hospital shootout incident happened due to the murder of Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar who was allegedly killed by the four gang members of Arun Gawli. In a bid to avenge Parkar’s murder, Dawood's gang attacked the two assailants — Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere – when they were admitted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Shootout 3 is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

