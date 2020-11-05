The makers of Bell Bottom are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the film has all the glitter gloss and seductiveness of big-screen Akshay Kumar entertainer.

So first things first. Bell Bottom won’t be released on the OTT platform. The producers will wait for the pandemic’s exit; if they have to they’ll wait for as long as it takes. And to ensure that the weight will be worth the audiences’ time, a big ritzy retro item song has been added to the plot.

Sources confirm that Nora Fatehi steps on to the dance for this item number where she will be joined by Akshay Kumar.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tiwari whose last film Lucknow Central in 2017 featuring Farhan Akhtar was also his first.

Also Read: Watch: Nora Fatehi teaches some fun and easy moves to go with the song Naach Meri Rani

More Pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.