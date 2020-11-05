Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.11.2020 | 10:15 AM IST

Nora Fatehi roped in for an item song in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The makers of Bell Bottom are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the film has all the glitter gloss and seductiveness of big-screen Akshay Kumar entertainer.

Nora Fatehi roped in for an item song in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom

So first things first. Bell Bottom won’t be released on the OTT platform. The producers will wait for the pandemic’s exit; if they have to they’ll wait for as long as it takes. And to ensure that the weight will be worth the audiences’ time, a big ritzy retro item song has been added to the plot.

Sources confirm that Nora Fatehi steps on to the dance for this item number where she will be joined by Akshay Kumar.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tiwari whose last film Lucknow Central in 2017 featuring Farhan Akhtar was also his first.

