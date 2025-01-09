After Priyanka Chopra, this actress took to Instagram stories to talk about the impact of the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

The news of Pacific Palisades wildfire has left the residents of Los Angeles in jeopardy with many celebrities taking to social media to confess about losing their homes to the disaster. The latest name to join the list is Nora Fatehi who shared the impact of the wildfire further revealing that she is currently in the city and that she is also expected to catch a flight.

Nora Fatehi reacts to LA fire as she is ‘forced to evacuate her premises’

Nora Fatehi insists that she has never seen anything like this before

The dancer-actress took to her social media handle on Instagram to share a video on her story, wherein she opened up about the Pacific Palisades wildfire and said, “I am in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that.” Also, speaking about the evacuation, she continued, “This is insane, we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I am evacuating out of here. I am gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it." "I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I am going to keep you guys updated. I hope people are safe, I have never seen anything before like this,” she concluded as she signed off.

In a separate story, the actress also provided a glimpse of LA which is currently under Emergency owing to the situation. In the note, Nora wrote, "The LA fires are crazy right now... hope everyone is okay".

Priyanka Chopra also reveals about the fire

Earlier on Wednesday night, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of posts expressing her concern towards the co-residents of LA and sending across her prayers and best wishes to the victims of the natural disaster. In a recent story, she also saluted the work of firefighters and first responders who are attempting their best to control the disaster. “A huge shoutout to the incredibly brave first responders. Thank you for working tirelessly overnight and continuing to help families affected,” she wrote.

