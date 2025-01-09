Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have joined hands for an action drama that is slated to release this month.

Shahid Kapoor is set to make a grand comeback to theatres after a year with the Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' electrifying and explosive action thriller Deva, also starring Pooja Hegde. Ever since the film was announced, it has kept audiences on the edge of their seats, especially after two poster releases that took the internet by storm. The makers also recently released the first song, ‘Bhasad Macha’, amid all this anticipation. Now, a source close to the film has revealed that the lead actors will be doing a live performance of the song with a promise of leaving fans enthralled worldwide.

Deva: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde to ignite Dubai’s ILT20 with their new song ‘Bhasad Macha’

Shahid, Pooja to ignite the ILT20 stage

Sharing about the recent development, a source close to the film revealed, “Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are ready to set the stage ablaze at the ILT20 opening ceremony in Dubai on January 12, where they will perform ‘Bhasad Macha’ in front of a massive crowd.” The source also added how the song is going to create madness among audiences in Dubai, saying, “With Shahid’s electrifying swag and the duo’s breathtaking dance moves, it’s going to be a spectacle to remember. Dubai is about to experience pure ‘bhasad’ (chaos) - this performance will have the audience on their feet and leave everyone buzzing with excitement just days ahead of the film’s release.” The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra along with Mika Singh, Jyotica Tangri, Shreyas Sagvekar, Baby Jean with lyrics written by Raj Shekhar.

‘Bhasad Macha’ to be unveiled on January 11

The source opened up about the song and added, “After teasing audiences with two posters and a teaser that became an instant sensation, the makers are gearing up to release their first song, ‘Bhasad Macha’. The song teaser will drop on January 10, followed by the full track on the 11th. This high-energy number is packed with raw beats and an electrifying vibe.”

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film features Shahid in the role of a cop and it also stars Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles. It is set to release on January 31, 2025.

