Eminent journalist, poet, writer and film producer Pritish Nandy passed away today in Mumbai at the age of 73. The news of his death was confirmed by his son and filmmaker Kushan Nandy to Screen. However, there is no clarity on the cause of his death as of yet.

Some of the notable films produced by Nandy include, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi (2001), Kaante (2002), Jhankaar Beats (2003), Chameli (2003), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014), etc. In recent years, he also dabbled into the web medium with shows like Four More Shots Please and Modern Love Mumbai.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote a long condolence message on social media for Nandy after the news came out. Sharing the deceased’s picture from his younger days, Kher wrote, “Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him.”

The post continued, “Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of यारों का यार! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken.”

