Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.05.2019 | 2:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

No Sridevi, no Mr India sequel, says Shekhar Kapur

BySubhash K. Jha

Not again! Rumours and gossip about a sequel to the 1987 landmark motion picture Mr India which brought to viewers the concept of the invisible hero are nothing but unrealistic conjecture. When I got in touch with Shekhar Kapur asking if Anil Kapoor and he are collaborating on a sequel to Mr India, Shekhar responded, “False alarm!”

No Sridevi, no Mr India sequel, says Shekhar Kapur

A source close to Boney and Anil Kapoor says, “There will never be another Mr India. Sridevi is gone. It is impossible to imagine Mr India without Sridevi. Even if Anil Kapoor was agreeable, Boney Kapoor who is the producer of Mr India would never dream of doing a sequel without his late wife.”

Sources say there is indeed a project brewing between Anil and Shekhar Kapur. “But it is not Mr India 2. Anil and Shekhar have been planning a film together for the longest time. They are now looking at doing a web series together.”

As for Shekhar Kapur’s involvement with the Mr India sequel here is Shekhar’s last word on the topic: “I don’t know what is happening with that project or what Boney Kapoor’s plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi no more, the question doesn’t arise.”

Also Read: Woah! Anil Kapoor just REVEALED about his meeting with Shekhar Kapur and whether they are truly making Mr. India sequel!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

China Box Office: Sridevi starrer Mom draws…

Mom collects 5.96 mil. USD [Rs. 41.85 cr.]…

China Box Office: Sridevi starrer Mom rakes…

China Box Office: Sridevi starrer Mom…

Sridevi starrer Mom releases in China; Boney…

China Box Office: Sridevi starrer Mom…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification