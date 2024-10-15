What Reliance Industries Limited’s interest means for Dharma Productions – A look at the financial Ups and Downs at the production house

Dharma Productions, one of India's leading film production houses, has caught the attention of Reliance Industries Limited, which is reportedly in talks to take a stake in the company. This possible acquisition comes at a time when Dharma Productions has experienced significant financial fluctuations over the past few years.

What Reliance Industries Limited’s interest means for Dharma Productions – A look at the financial Ups and Downs at the production house

In FY 2021-22, the company faced a sharp decline in net profits, down by 59% to Rs. 11 crores. This drop was largely driven by high operational expenses, which reached Rs. 1,028 crores. Despite this, the company managed to generate Rs. 19 crores from distribution, Rs. 167 crores from the sale of digital rights, Rs. 34 crores from satellite rights, and Rs. 21 crores from music rights, making up a total revenue of Rs. 278 crores.

Fast forward to FY 2022-23, Dharma Productions saw a substantial recovery. Its revenues soared to Rs. 1,044 crores, driven by Rs. 656 crores from distribution rights, Rs. 140 crores from digital rights, Rs. 83 crores from satellite rights, and Rs. 75 crores from music rights. This strong performance led to a notable after-tax profit of Rs. 27.1 crores. Borrowings during this period amounted to Rs. 82 crores, slightly down from Rs. 92 crores in FY22.

However, in FY 2023-24, the company’s net profit dipped again to Rs. 10.70 crores, signaling ongoing volatility in its financial performance. With the company stabilizing revenue streams through the sale of digital, satellite, and music rights, a potential partnership with Reliance Industries Limited could be a strategic move to further capitalize on growth opportunities.

Reliance Industries Limited’s interest in acquiring a stake in Dharma Productions highlights the increasing value placed on content-driven businesses. Such an acquisition could pave the way for expanded distribution networks and diversified revenue streams, ultimately strengthening Dharma’s financial standing in the competitive entertainment industry.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani eyes Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions: Will Reliance secure a stake in Bollywood’s top Studio?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.