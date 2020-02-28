Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.02.2020 | 3:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Bhagyashree recalls being separated from husband for one and a half year, says it still scares her

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Bhagyashree and husband Himalaya Dassani have been blissfully married for three decades now. However, mostly all relationships go through rough patches, and there's was of no exception. In a video that is taking over the internet, she is seen recalling a time when she was separated from her husband for a year and half.

Bhagyashree recalls being separated from husband for one and a half year, says it still scares her

"Yes, Himalaya ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that 'What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?' It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling)," she is heard saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#bhagyashree talks about her seperation with her husband Himalaya which was for few years. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Bhaghayshree met her husband in school, and went on to marry him against her parents' will. This happened soon after her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. She wedded in a temple, in the presence of some close friends including her first film's co-star Salman Khan. They’re now parents to Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and will next star in Nikamma.

Also Read: "They still call my mother out as Suman", says Bhagyashree's son Abimanyu Dassani

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yami Gautam buys her first home in Chandigarh

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh reveals why it…

Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed…

Riteish Deshmukh hopes to make a film on his…

Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification