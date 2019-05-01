EXCLUSIVE: No! Salman Khan DID NOT call Akshay Kumar to avoid clash; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s INSHALLAH and Rohit Shetty’s SOORYAVANSHI to CLASH on Eid 2020

The clash between Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, seems imminent next year on Eid. While there have been reports of Salman calling up Akshay and assuring him their films won’t clash, we have it on confirmed sources that the news is not true.

Says a trade source, “There were reports that Salman called up Akshay and told him that he would make sure that the two movies didn’t clash on Eid next year but it is not true. There was definitely no conversation between the two superstars in recent times. Nor is Salman the type of person to call up somebody, unless he or she is a very close friend, and change his movie’s release date or someone he holds dear like a Katrina Kaif requests him to change the date. When you change something as important as a release date, that too on Eid, you have to take the entire team’s point of view. It cannot be decided on a whim on a phone call and Eid is a special date for Salman. While Akshay and Salman are cordial when they meet, people are wondering where this close friendship between the two have suddenly sprung up from?”

The source adds, “Everybody knows that Eid is synonymous with Salman. Salman has maintained that he will begin working on Dabangg 3 first and then go on to shoot for Sanjay’s film which will release on Eid so this news about him backing out of the clash suddenly, seems a bit strange and one wonders where the news is coming from and why? Salman is clear that his next two biggies, Dabangg will release on Christmas in December and Inshallah will come on Eid (2020).”

According to the source, “While it’s true that both Inshallah and Sooryavanshi are hugely anticipated movies and expected to rake in the big bucks at the box office, a clash between the two movies would make a dent in their BO collections. But both are unique in their own ways. While Inshallah brings together Salman and Sanjay after 20 years in a romcom story and it will be refreshing to see Alia and Salman appear together for the first time in a movie, Rohit Shetty and Akshay are also working together for the first time in a cop universe and will have Akshay playing Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Veer Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are expected to make their appearances too.”

Akshay had announced on social media last month the release date, and said, “A bullet for a bullet! Get ready for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi on Eid 2020. Action-packed, masala intact.” But Salman’s movies have been releasing on Eid every year for the last decade. Ever since Wanted released on Eid in 2009 and went on to become a blockbuster, films like Bodyguard, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight and Race 3 have released on that day and went on to become BO successes.

Also Read: THIS is what Katrina Kaif thinks about Salman Khan’s Inshallah – Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi CLASH

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection