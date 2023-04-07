Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, has topped the 2023 TIME100 poll, which was determined by readers who cast votes for the persons or groups they believe should be included on the magazine's annual list of the most influential people.

According to the publication, 1.2 million votes were cast, and Shah Rukh received 4% of them. Iranian women who are demanding their rights are in second position. Their percentage of votes was 3%. The women also triumphed in the magazine's reader poll for 2022 Person of the Year. The healthcare professionals who have been on the front lines of the epidemic since 2020 came in third with 2% of the votes.

With a combined 1.9% of the vote, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place four. After publishing his memoir Spare earlier this year and disclosing his experiences as a member of the British royal family, Harry gained international attention. Archetypes is a podcast that Meghan hosts. With 1.8% of the votes, footballer Lionel Messi secured the fifth slot on the list.

SRK, who had been away from the movie industry for about 4 years, made a triumphant return in 2023. With Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, he appeared in this year's blockbuster Pathaan. SRK has been working hard as a movie producer and appearing in cameo roles over the past few years. His most recent project was the 2022 movie Darlings, which he co-produced with Alia Bhatt, who plays the major role. In addition to being an actor and a producer, he is a co-owner of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRK has Jawan and Dunki in his pipeline for this year.

