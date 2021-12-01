Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has been cast to play the iconic vampire role Dracula in the upcoming Universal Pictures project Renfield, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The monster movie stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular Renfield, who was a henchman of the villainous vampire in the original Bram Stoker Dracula story from the 19th century.Many actors have portrayed Dracula in film, including Bela Lugosi in the black-and-white Universal classics, Gary Oldman in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 version, Frank Langella, Christopher Lee, Gerard Butler and Luke Evans. Adam Sandler voiced Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania animated movies as well.

Chris McKay, who directed the Chris Pratt alien action flick The Tomorrow War, will direct Renfield. Thoughfurther plot details are unknown, Renfield is supposed to be some kind of modern-day reimagining of the relationship between Dracula and Renfield, and it was written by Rick and Morty vet Ryan Ridley from a pitch by the Walking Dead comic’s Robert Kirkman.

Earlier this year in February, Cage married for the fifth time, to his Japanese girlfriend Riko Shibata. On the work front, the 57- year old Oscar-winning actorhas found success in blockbusters like Ghost Rider, National Treasure. Nicolas Cage reprised his role in the sequel The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford, which released theatrically in the United States on November 25, 2020. He has also starred in various independent films recently, including Pig, which was nominated for best feature at the Gotham Awards this year.

