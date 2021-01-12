Netflix India is off to a flying start with a slew of new films to be shot over the next six months. One such project is already being shot in Goa. It’s a film called Decoupled which features R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as a troubled couple trying to get their derailed relationship back on the track. The film is being directed by debutant Hardik Shah.

While Madhavan has just delivered a huge success Maara on Amazon Prime Video, Surveen makes a comeback in Decoupled after 5 years.

She was stunning in her last film Parched in 2015. In 2018, she starred in a web series Haq Se. Thereafter, she took a break for marriage and motherhood.

Also Read: R. Madhavan on Maara being a romantic musical drama, “We have been working on it for over four years”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.