Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.01.2021 | 9:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Netflix’s hush-hush project with R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla being shot in Goa

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix India is off to a flying start with a slew of new films to be shot over the next six months. One  such project is already being shot in Goa. It’s a film called Decoupled which features R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as a troubled couple trying to get their derailed relationship back on the track. The film is being directed by debutant Hardik Shah.

Netflix’s hush-hush project with R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla being shot in Goa

While Madhavan has just delivered a huge success Maara on Amazon Prime Video, Surveen makes a comeback in Decoupled after 5 years.

She was stunning in her last film Parched in 2015. In 2018, she starred in a web series Haq Se. Thereafter, she took a break for marriage and motherhood.

Also Read: R. Madhavan on Maara being a romantic musical drama, “We have been working on it for over four years”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC extends interim protection granted…

Siddharth Anand’s foster child reunited with…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with…

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to star in…

IT’S OFFICIAL! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika…

SCOOP: Amitabh Bachchan’s next with Sooraj…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification