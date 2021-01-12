Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan’s remuneration for Coolie No. 1 was Rs. 25 crores

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Varun Dhawan ended the year 2020 with the release of his highly awaited film, Coolie No. 1. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 25 and starred Sara Ali Khan opposite him. While the film has had mixed reactions from the audience, the actor was paid big bucks for this Govinda – Karisma Kapoor remake.

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan's remuneration for Coolie No.1 was Rs. 25 crores

According to the grapevine, “Varun Dhawan has had a good career graph. With the past couple of films and an array of line-up in the pipeline, he’s in demand. But, there was a lot of anticipation from Coolie No. 1. The film got a deal on Amazon Prime Video after theatres were shut down during the lockdown. With this film, the actor’s paycheck got bigger than ever. The actor was reportedly paid Rs. 25 crores for Coolie No. 1. This has been his highest remuneration for any film so far.”

The source further adds, “David Dhawan, who originally helmed the Govinda – Karisma Kapoor Khan starrer in 1995, directed the remake of his directorial with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, 15 years later. He was reportedly paid Rs. 15 crores for the project.”

“Rohit Dhawan, who was the associate director of Coolie No. 1, was paid Rs. 7 crores. All in all, the Dhawan family raked in nearly Rs. 50 crores for this project.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has completed first schedule of Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He will begin Sriram Raghavn’s Ekkis and Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, later this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to shoot a song with Salman Khan for Antim

More Pages: Coolie No.1 Box Office Collection , Coolie No.1 Movie Review

